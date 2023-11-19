Rising Cases of Diabetes in Indonesian Children

Diabetes cases in Indonesia have been increasing and have become a serious threat to public health. The Indonesian Pediatric Association (IDAI) stated that in January 2023, the number of cases of diabetes in children increased seventy times compared to the 2010 period. Many studies have called for limiting the amount of sugar intake per day in children.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has long advocated the importance of physical activity in children and warned about hidden sugar content in sweetened foods and drinks. However, the escalation of the number of cases has not yet prompted a newer approach to preventing childhood diabetes, namely preventive efforts during pregnancy. The Ministry of Health and public health professionals need to consider preventing diabetes in children from the womb. A study in 2019 stated that pregnant women with high blood sugar levels have health risks for themselves and their babies





