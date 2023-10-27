Retired officers mushroom in Timses, TNI claims not to be affected

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
JAKARTA, KOMPAS - The Indonesian National Army claims that it will not be affected even though many of its retirees have become part of the campaign teams for presidential and vice-presidential candidates. They will position themselves to remain neutral during the 2024 Election. However, some observers are still concerned about the potential increase in neutrality violations among soldiers, police officers, and civil servants.
The highest leadership of the Indonesian Military (TNI), furthermore, will take firm action against soldiers and civil servants who are involved in practical politics and support political parties or candidates. Therefore, if there are soldiers who are persuaded or influenced by retirees, they will be dealt with firmly. headtopics.com
"The TNI has gathered all the main command leaders and legal authorities at the TNI Headquarters to disseminate the Commander-in-Chief’s telegram, print posters and publish them through various platforms related to TNI's neutrality," he added.
On the other hand, member of the National Civil Service Commission (KASN), Arie Budiman, mentioned again the joint agreement with five ministries/agencies, namely the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Electoral Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu), the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform, KASN, and the National Civil Service Agency (BKN). headtopics.com
The Presidential Election of 2024 will be participated by three potential pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, namely Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, as well as Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar. Prabowo is the Minister of Defense, Gibran is currently serving as the Mayor of Surakarta, while Mahfud holds the position of Minister of Coordination for Politics, Law, and Security Affairs.