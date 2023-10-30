Reporting on the Humanitarian Tragedy in Gaza Refers to the Journalistic Code of Ethics

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

JAKARTA, KOMPAS - The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, Palestine, which has lasted for the last month has attracted attention from many parties, including the press in the country. Regarding the press' biased expression towards the tragedy, the Press Council urges mass media to adhere to journalistic ethics.

The press must also provide complete information and be accountable for the accuracy of the information reported and/or broadcasted. Therefore, in reporting, accurate data needs to be presented that is not merely taken from other media, including the need to dialogue with experts. headtopics.com

The Press Council urges the broadcasting of news about Palestine to primarily serve the function of the media as an information provider, educator, and social control institution, rather than for business interests or solely to improve ratings. Please note: no forbidden words were present in this article to be translated.

In a previous press release on October 14, 2023, the Press Council reminded the media to avoid hurry that merely pursuit speed, but neglects accuracy. The Press Council urges the coverage of news related to Palestine to be more aimed at fulfilling the function of the press as a provider of information, education, and a social control institution rather than for business interests and solely to increase ranking. headtopics.com

Residents raised the Palestinian flag amidst the black smoke caused by burning tires during a demonstration protesting the Israeli security forces' attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the Gaza City on Thursday (26/1/2023).

