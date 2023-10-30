Repeated fires, tens of hectares of land in Rawa Aopa National Park were burnt

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
KENDARI, KOMPAS - Dozens of hectares of land have once again been engulfed in flames in the Taman Nasional Rawa Aopa Watumohai area of Southeast Sulawesi. The fire adds to the cases of forest fires that have already destroyed 1,600 hectares of land up until October 2023. In other areas, land fires continue to occur. Aside from extinguishing the flames, a more maximal effort in prevention is required.
"Until noon today, we are still making efforts to extinguish the fire. There are 30 members on duty, assisted by other task forces. There's an estimated 27 hectares of land that has been burned," said Head of TNRAW Ali Bahri, in Kendari, on Monday (30/10/2023)." headtopics.com
According to Ali, this fire is a recurring incident in 2023. From January to October, the total extent of land fires reached 1,600 hectares. This amount is almost double the number of land fires in 2022, which had an impact area of less than 1,000 hectares.
"This is still under investigation, whether it was deliberate or not. If it is true that it was deliberately burned, we will prosecute the perpetrator. The team is trying to track and intensify monitoring, especially in this prolonged dry season when fires can quickly spread. Our primary focus is to extinguish the current fires," he said. headtopics.com
The land that is prone to fires is mostly savannah fields, shrubs, and peatlands. The total area of this vulnerable land does not include the territory of I, although the percentage of the most vulnerable area is not as large as in region II.Several challenges are facing efforts to prevent land fires in the TNRAW region. Among them, explained Ali, is a 22-kilometer road that connects two districts within the national park area. This open access makes monitoring difficult.