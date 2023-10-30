Realizing the Idea of ​​Cultural Advancement

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

The KKI 2023 has ended on Friday (27/10/2023). Thousands of cultural artists from all over the archipelago engaged in an extensive discussion during the five-yearly congress. They explored various aspects of culture, such as inclusivity and freedom of expression, culture and education, village empowerment, food sovereignty, technology adaptation, and cultural institutions.

"We often talk about culture as an extraordinary potential. However, that potential needs to be realized so that it can take shape," said the Director General of Culture at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) Hilmar Farid in Jakarta, on Sunday (29/10/2023)." headtopics.com

Hilmar added that the results of KKI 2023 are in line with the recommendations of the Culture Planning Consultation (Musrenbang) held from October 20-29. This further emphasizes culture as a resource to face various challenges, such as ecology, economy, and social issues.

In addition, the utilization of digital technology is a necessity in processing data for the grand theme of Regional Cultural Thought (PPKD), Cultural Index, Indonesian Program, and various cultural harvests of the community. The ideas presented at the congress were organized as the National Action Plan for Cultural Advancement 2025-2029, which serves as the blueprint for cultural policies for the next five years. headtopics.com

Regarding institutional matters, KKI 2023 also recommends that Indonesia needs a cultural advancement observation institute that monitors, studies cultural changes, and formulates policies with a holistic and multidisciplinary approach. The congress results led to the urgency for the formation of a ministry specifically dealing with culture comprehensively.In addition, KKI 2023 also recorded several issues faced by grassroots cultural players.