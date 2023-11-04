Rain Predicted to Fall in Several Regions in Indonesia Today

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) in its official website broadcasted in Jakarta on Saturday, predicted that rain will fall in several regions in Indonesia today. Several regions such as Banda Aceh, Padang, Medan, Jambi, Pangkal Pinang, Bandung, Denpasar, Palangka Raya, Banjarmasin, Mataram, Mamuju, and Makassar are predicted to be showered with light rain. Meanwhile, rain with moderate intensity is predicted to occur in several areas such as Tanjung Pinang and Serang

. Thunderstorms are predicted to occur in Pontianak. BMKG also reported cloudy weather in several areas such as Bengkulu, Pekanbaru, Semarang, Manado, Ambon, Ternate, and Manokwari. Weather with thicker clouds is predicted to occur in Palembang, Samarinda, and Jayapura. Then, clear and cloudy weather is predicted to occur in Bandar Lampung, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Tarakan, Gorontalo, and Kendari. Clear weather is also predicted to occur in Surabaya and Kupang with temperatures ranging from 24-36 degrees Celsius. The Head of BMKG, Dwikorita Karnawati, has issued a warning to residents to be aware of the possibility of extreme weather conditions during the transition from the dry season to the rainy season. "Extreme weather has a high potential to occur during the transition season, starting from heavy rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds to hail," she said

