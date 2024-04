PT Jasuindo Tiga Perkasa Tbk Reports 57% Increase in Net Profit in 2023

PT Jasuindo Tiga Perkasa Tbk (JTPE), a digital security and security printing company, recorded a net profit of Rp226 billion in 2023, an increase of 57 percent from the previous year. The company's CEO, Oei Allan Wibisono, stated that with the global recovery, the company was able to achieve a record financial performance this year. "This is due to the company's readiness to seize business opportunities and the hard work of all employees," said Allan on Tuesday (2/4/2024).

