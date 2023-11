PT Avia Avian Tbk Cat Sales Grow 4.1% in September 2023

PT Avia Avian Tbk, the largest decorative paint manufacturer in Indonesia, recorded sales of Rp 5.2 trillion in September 2023. The company's sales growth of 4.1% compared to the same period last year was driven by efforts made during the tough national economic conditions.