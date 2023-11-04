Proposal for Special Inquiry on Constitutional Court's Decision Being Reviewed by DPR Factions

Jakarta (ANTARA) - The proposal for a special inquiry regarding the Constitutional Court's decision on the age limit for presidential candidates is being reviewed by factions in the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR), said politician from the United Development Party (PPP), Achmad Baidowi. "Usually, based on the law, a special inquiry is conducted towards the government. Meanwhile, the inquiry today is directed towards the Constitutional Court," said Baidowi in an online discussion

. The DPR member stated that the DPR has the right to oversee. The Constitutional Court's decision can be elaborated on, starting from the reasons for the decision to its relation to the government. "Why did the Constitutional Court make such a decision? What is its relation to the government? And so on," said Achmad Baidowi. However, he mentioned that the idea of the special inquiry is a constitutional political right proposed by politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Masinton Pasaribu, during the plenary session of the DPR. "What's even more amusing is that Masinton's statement during the plenary session was reported to the DPR's Ethics Council (MKD). So, we are in a difficult situation where our proposal in an official forum is reported to the MKD," said Baidowi. It is also emphasized that expressing opinions in constitutional spaces such as plenary sessions is protected by the law. "Even if we express our opinions through official forums protected by the law and then they are reported, maybe all 580 DPR members will become afraid to express their opinions," said Baidowi

