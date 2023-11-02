Pressure Mounts on Countries Signatory to the Abraham Accords

The protest in Manama is part of the tens of thousands of citizens in many Abraham Accord signatory countries who have taken to the streets in the last few days. They are urging their respective country leaders to take firm action against Israel. In Egypt, which has had diplomatic relations with Israel for several decades, demonstrators are protesting in cities and universities.

In Tunisia, a parliamentary committee last week proposed a bill that would criminalize normalization of relations with Israel. The Abraham Accords, or the Abraham Agreement, were signed in mid-August 2020 at the White House in Washington D.C., United States. The first countries to sign the agreement were the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Following suit was Morocco, which declared its agreement to normalize relations with Israel on December 10, 2020.

The rulers of four signing countries, as well as the US and Israel, describe this as a step towards a new, safer, more stable and prosperous Middle East. Closer relationships are seen as able to drive peace and prosperity.

The contents of the Abraham Accords are actually confusing, especially in terms of whether the agreement will promote peace in Palestine or only benefit the signing countries. Moreover, there are discrepancies in the translated versions of the agreement, particularly regarding the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

A UAE official stated that the difference is merely a translation issue. However, in Palestine's view, that translation carries different political implications and is deceitful.

