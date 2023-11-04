Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka Arrive at Gatot Subroto Hospital

Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates from the Coalition of Indonesia Maju (KIM) Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrived at Gatot Subroto Central Army Hospital (RSPAD), Central Jakarta, on Thursday (26/10/2023). "Hoax or fake news that is not reasonable," said Chico to reporters on Saturday (4/11/2023)

. "Where the object of the operation referred to is the eldest son of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, who has power over all state apparatus including intelligence," he said. He argued that Habiburokhman's statement was an attempt to distort the facts about public perception of the government. "The statement by the Gerindra leader is a stale attempt to distort the facts about the perception that is widely circulating in society that the power in this case the state apparatus will favor the candidate supported by Gerindra," said Chico. He explained that the suspicion arose after a member of the PDIP faction in the DPR, Masinton Pasaribu, proposed a parliamentary inquiry to the Constitutional Court. "There is an issue regarding the parliamentary inquiry, what is called the Constitutional Court, even though it is clear that a parliamentary inquiry cannot be submitted to the decision of the Constitutional Court because the Constitutional Court is independent as a judicial institution, as regulated in our constitution," said Habiburokhman. In addition, he said, there are those who lead the opinion that the decision of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) regarding the alleged ethical violations of Constitutional Court judges can cancel the decision of the Constitutional Court Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: TRİBUNNEWS »

:

JPNNCOM: Kunjungan Bacapres Prabowo Subianto ke Rumah Erick ThohirJPNN.com : Menteri Badan Usaha Milik Negara (BUMN) Erick Thohir menerima kunjungan bakal calon presiden Koalisi Indonesia Maju sekaligus Ketua&8230;

Sumber: jpnncom | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Elektabilitas Anies, Ganjar dan Prabowo Subianto Berdasarkan 5 Lembaga Survei di Bulan Oktober 2023Berikut hasil survei dari lima lembaga terkait elektabilitas bakal calon presiden di Pilpres 2024 yang dirilis di bulan Oktober 2023.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »

SUARADOTCOM: Gurita Bisnis dan Perusahaan Prabowo Subianto, Bukan Kaleng-kaleng!Daftar bisnis dan perusahaan Prabowo di bawah ini membuatnya memiliki kekayaan tembus hingga lebih dari Rp2 triliun.

Sumber: suaradotcom | Baca lebih lajut »

CNBCİNDONESİA: Segini Harta Titiek Soeharto Mantan Istri Prabowo SubiantoPernikahan Prabowo dan Titiek terjadi pada 8 Mei 1983 di Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), Jakarta.

Sumber: cnbcindonesia | Baca lebih lajut »

TVONENEWS: Prabowo Subianto Pastikan Indonesia Langsung Kirim Kapal Rumah Sakit ke Gaza saat Diizinkan MesirBerita Prabowo Subianto Pastikan Indonesia Langsung Kirim Kapal Rumah Sakit ke Gaza saat Diizinkan Mesir terbaru hari ini 2023-11-04 12:24:34 dari sumber yang terpercaya

Sumber: tvOneNews | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Demokrat Sebut Isu Dinasti Politik untuk Turunkan Eksistensi Prabowo-Gibran: Rakyat Sudah PahamMenurut Jokowi biarkan masyarakat yang menilai dipilihnya Gibran sebagai bakal Cawapres Prabowo Subianto di Pilpres 2024.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »