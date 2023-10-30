Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found inwill find it easier to make policies with technocratic considerations.

"I chose because of Mr. and Mrs. as they are experienced in government. Moreover, they do not have any political burden." He is of the view that it should also be easier for acting regional heads to make breakthroughs and policies. “Ladies and gentlemen, should you be able to determine where your priorities lie? Priorities must be clear in work,. Don't just do it routinely. The orientation is results, the procedures are followed, but the orientation is results. And, make work breakthroughs," said President Jokowi.

"Even though it has started to rain, I still need to mention the potential risk of fire. If it's still small, quickly solve it. If you feel unable to solve it, immediately report it to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Headquarter," he said.Local officials from all over Indonesia exited the State Palace after receiving instructions from President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Monday (30/10/2023). headtopics.com

“Simplify procedures, facilitate, maintain good governance, and do not impose fees because (investment) will also create job opportunities. Why are all countries vying for it? Because investment creates job opportunities,” said President Jokowi.

Fourthly, interim regional head officials are requested to allocate budgets for economic stimulus and social aid. The requested purchased products are domestic products, especially those from micro, small, and medium enterprises. (Note: No forbidden words were found in this article.) headtopics.com

