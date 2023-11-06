Potential Hydrometeorological Disaster in "Delta City" Sidoarjo Threatens Vital Objects of East Java

A group of volunteers cleaned water hyacinth in a river in Gedangan district, Sidoarjo, East Java, on Thursday (11/2/2023). The threat of hydrometeorological disasters is becoming increasingly real as the rainy season arrives in early November 2023. For this reason, from ordinary citizens to the local government in Sidoarjo, East Java, they are prepared, mitigating potential disasters, minimizing risks and preventing loss of life.

Dozens of residents in the neighborhood of Rukun Warga 008 in Keboansikep Village, Gedangan District, held a joint clean-up activity on Sunday (5/11/2023). Together, the men cleaned the drainage ditches. Some picked up piles of trash in the water channel, while others dug up soil and other materials that were blocking the flow of water. At the same time, some residents were tidying up the trees that grew around their homes. They trimmed branches and twigs, and pruned dense foliag

