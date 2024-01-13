Polio Outbreak in Indonesia Triggers National Immunization Week

Kementerian Kesehatan (Kemenkes) will hold a National Immunization Week (PIN) for polio simultaneously in Central Java, East Java, and Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta, starting from January 15, 2024. This is in response to the polio outbreak caused by the Polio Type 2 virus. In addition, nine other children in the surrounding areas have tested positive for polio, although they do not show symptoms.

The Director General of Disease Prevention and Control (P2P) at the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, stated that the outbreak of polio is due to low immunization coverage, unclean environment, and unhealthy behavior of the community





BBCIndonesia » / 🏆 42. in İD Berita ini telah kami rangkum agar Anda dapat membacanya dengan cepat. Jika Anda tertarik dengan beritanya, Anda dapat membaca teks lengkapnya di sini. Baca lebih lajut:

Similar News:Anda juga dapat membaca berita serupa dengan ini yang kami kumpulkan dari sumber berita lain.

Kemenkes Umumkan 3 Kasus Lumpuh Layu Akut karena Virus Polio, Bagaimana Gejalanya?Kondisi ini terjadi akibat imunisasi polio tidak lengkap dan malnutrisi.

Sumber: suaradotcom - 🏆 28. / 53 Baca lebih lajut »

Kasus Polio Ditemukan di Jawa Tengah dan Jawa TimurBerita Terkini Seputar Opini, Berita Terbaru Indonesia, Berita Hari Ini, Berita Terpopuler, Media Indonesia | Referensi Bangsa

Sumber: mediaindonesia - 🏆 2. / 92 Baca lebih lajut »

Tiga Kasus Polio Dilaporkan, Dua di Jawa Timur dan Satu di Jawa TengahSetidaknya ada tiga kasus lumpuh layuh akut akibat penularan virus polio tipe dua. Masyarakat diharapkan waspada dan segera melengkapi status imunisasi pada anak.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Bos Badan Pangan Sebut Impor Beras Pilihan Terakhir buat Penuhi StokKepala Badan Pangan Nasional/National Food Agency (NFA) Arief Prasetyo Adi menegaskan kebijakan impor dilakukan sebagai alternatif terakhir.

Sumber: detikfinance - 🏆 18. / 63 Baca lebih lajut »

Onana Postpones International Duty to Stay at Old TraffordOnana (27) has postponed joining his international teammates to stay at Old Trafford longer than several other Premier League players who will represent their countries in the AFCON next week.

Sumber: VIVAbola - 🏆 30. / 51 Baca lebih lajut »

Irjen Karyoto Promotes AKBP Rovan Manehu, Investigates Drunk Motorcyclist in BoyolaliKopassus, known as the Red Beret, is one of the highly respected elite units of the Indonesian National Army. Denjaka is another elite unit. Members of these units must have exceptional skills and be ready to defend the country.

Sumber: VIVAcoid - 🏆 3. / 90 Baca lebih lajut »