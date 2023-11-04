Police Ready to Secure Action for Palestine in Monas

Kapolres Metro Jakarta Pusat Kombes Susatyo Purnomo Condro said that they are ready to secure the implementation of the Action for Palestine held by the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) at Monas on Sunday (5/11/2023) tomorrow. "The Central Jakarta Police along with the Jakarta Metro Police are ready to carry out security services for tomorrow's event," said Kapolres Metro Jakarta Pusat Kombes Susatyo Purnomo Condro to reporters at the Jakarta Metro Police on Saturday (4/11/2023)

. However, Susatyo has not yet detailed the number of personnel or traffic engineering that will be implemented in the security of the event because coordination is still ongoing. "We hope that tomorrow's event can run safely, orderly, and the messages conveyed can also be accepted by the public, and we ensure that there will be no problems from the beginning to the end of the event," he added. He also urged the action coordinators to monitor so that the event is not infiltrated by irresponsible individuals. "Of course, we have prepared all security measures, both preemptive and preventive. In essence, it should be orderly, and the action coordinators or event organizers can also ensure that the participants who attend tomorrow's event comply with the regulations," he explained. Several elements of society will hold a peaceful action for Palestine this weekend on Sunday (5/11/2023) at the National Monument, Central Jakarta

