PLTSa Surakarta, Long Term Waste Management Solution

SURAKARTA, KOMPAS - The Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Surakarta has been fully operational since Monday (10/30/2023). The technology is a long-term solution for waste management in the region and several neighboring districts. Cooperation with surrounding areas in waste management will be explored further given the significant amount of waste needed.

"Clearly, this (waste management) solution is not only for Surakarta City, but for the surrounding regencies as well. Even Yogyakarta can also join us in accommodating their waste," said Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka after the inauguration of the Surakarta Waste-to-Energy Plant (PLTSa) in Surakarta City, Central Java, on Monday (30/10/2023)." headtopics.com

Therefore, Gibran is also building a commitment together with the local government from the former Karesidenan Surakarta region, such as Sukoharjo, Boyolali, Klaten, Wonogiri, Karanganyar, and Sragen. Representatives from the local government also signed a memorandum of understanding regarding future cooperation for the management of waste.

What is clear is that this is a solution not only for the city of Surakarta, but also for the surrounding districts. In one day, the Surakarta Waste-to-Energy Plant needs at least 545 tons of waste to be processed into electricity. From that amount, the total electrical energy generated reaches 8 megawatts. Three megawatts are allocated for the operation of the plant, while the remaining 5 megawatts are sold to the state electricity company (PLN) to be directly distributed to the public. headtopics.com

