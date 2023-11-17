PHOTOVOLTAIC & Storage (PVS) ASEAN 2023: Conference and Exhibition on Solar Energy Industry

PHOTOVOLTAIC & Storage (PVS) ASEAN 2023 is a conference and exhibition on solar energy industry showcasing various products and latest technologies including independent and grid systems, solar charges, solar energy supplies for transportation, tracking systems, thermal storage, on- and off-grid storage, software, solar cells, solar thermal power plants, and more.

In addition to business opportunities, this event serves as a meeting platform for industry experts, professionals, and stakeholders in the solar energy industry. The event is a collaboration between Follow Me International Exhibition, Pte, Ltd and Clarions Events Asia. "The government's commitment to promote energy transition and set a Net Zero Emission target by 2060 is continuously increasing. This energy transition is also the government's commitment to expand access to affordable and clean technology, which can drive sustainable and greener economic recovery.

