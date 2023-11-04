Philippine military denies plans to destabilize government

Manila (ANTARA) - Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano on Saturday denied plans to destabilize the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, saying that the military and all security stakeholders remain loyal to the commander-in-chief. He acknowledged debates among former military officials and criticism of current government policies, but everything is still within the limits of Philippine democracy
. The statement came after the media quoted Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner on Friday, who said he had heard of "overthrow attempts" and several military officers said "the president should be replaced for many reasons" and "there should be another coup." "The security sector will remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any evil group that will disrupt our national security," said Ano. Marcos Jr, the son of the Filipino dictator who was overthrown in the "People Power" uprising in 1986, reached the pinnacle of power through a landslide victory in last year's presidential election. However, his popularity among the public has decreased "significantly" in opinion polls in September, as support for him has been eroded by consumer price spikes in the Philippines. There has been no comment from the Marcos office
