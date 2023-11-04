Pesantren As'adiyah Sengkang Prepares 100 Hectares of Land for Agriculture and Livestock

Pesantren As'adiyah Sengkang prepares 100 hectares of land specifically for agriculture and livestock, in an effort to support food security in South Sulawesi. The Chairman of the Central Board of Pondok Pesantren As'adiyah Sengkang and the Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque, Prof. KH Nasaruddin Umar, stated that the land will be planted with cavendish bananas, other types of bananas, and pineapples. As for livestock, they will develop cattle and buffalo

. This is an effort for resilience in South Sulawesi. 'We see this vast expanse of nearly 100 hectares. God willing, in the next three months, you will see this 100-hectare area turn green,' said Prof. Nasaruddin Umar. He expressed his gratitude to the Acting Governor of South Sulawesi, Bahtiar Baharuddin, for his attention to the agricultural and livestock sectors, especially to Pondok Pesantren As'adiyah Sengkang. 'We thank Mr. Acting Governor for his very special attention to our pesantren,' he said. According to him, the presence of the Acting Governor of South Sulawesi at Pondok Pesantren As'adiyah is extraordinary. Because the land surrounding the pesantren will be greened with cavendish bananas and pineapples. 'The presence of the Governor here is extraordinary, because it will be greened with bananas, chili, and pineapples, and livestock will also follow suit.

