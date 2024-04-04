Pertamina Focuses on Completing RDMP Balikpapan Project

PT Pertamina (Persero) is currently focusing on completing the Refinery Development Master Plan (RDMP) Balikpapan project. The project has now reached a new milestone, namely the Turn Around (TA) Revamp program, which is targeted to be completed in early May 2024. Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati explained that the TA Revamp program aims to integrate existing refinery units with new refinery units resulting from the implementation of the RDMP project.
According to her, the success of the RDMP Balikpapan project will increase the production capacity of the Balikpapan Refinery by 100,000 barrels per day, meaning that the production capacity of the Balikpapan Refinery will increase from the initial capacity of 260,000 barrels per day to 360,000 barrels per day. "We all pray and fully support the smooth progress of the revamping process, which is an important milestone of the RDMP project, to increase capacity," said Nicke quoted in a written statement on Thursday (4/4/2024)
