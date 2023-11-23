Pertamina Collaborates with Navy Special Forces to Strengthen Energy Infrastructure Security

Pertamina strengthens energy infrastructure security by collaborating with the elite Navy Special Forces, the Jalamangkara Detachment (Denjaka). The involvement of the Navy Special Forces can be seen in the simulation of the liberation of the hijacked MT Sanga-Sanga ship in the waters of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan on Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Pertamina's Vice President of Corporate Communication, Fadjar Djoko Santoso, stated that energy infrastructure is a vital national object that must be tightly secured. Therefore, Pertamina collaborates with various stakeholders such as the military and the police in its implementation. "Pertamina must ensure the security of all energy infrastructure to maintain national energy stock and resilience," said Fadjar. Fadjar added that maintaining national energy resilience is equally important as safeguarding national sovereignty, thus the military and the police become the forefront in protecting Pertamina's assets throughout Indonesia
