Pelindo Estimates 2 Million Travelers during Eid al-Fitr 2024

PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero) or Pelindo estimates that the number of travelers during Eid al-Fitr in 2024 will reach 2 million people. This number is almost equal to the number of travelers through ports in 2019, which reached 2.2 million passengers. The peak of the exodus will occur on April 6, 2024 (H-4) before Eid al-Fitr.

'This year, we predict that it can reach a maximum of 2 million people,' said Group Head of Pelindo Secretariat, Ardhy Wahyu Basuki, to the media at the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday (3/4/2024). Pelindo has prepared several measures to anticipate the density of vehicles and passengers crossing by preparing facilities and infrastructure at Ciwandan port as an alternative to Merak port in Banten. 'We have prepared parking areas at Ciwandan port to anticipate the density of passengers for motorcycles and other vehicles,' he explained

