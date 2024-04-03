Pedangdut Tisya Erni and Aden Wong Reportedly Fail to Appear for Questioning by the Investigators

Pedangdut Tisya Erni and Aden Wong are reported to have failed to appear for questioning by the investigators of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police. Previously, the investigators had sent a clarification invitation to both suspects, Tisya Erni and Aden Wong. Both Tisya Erni and Aden Wong were summoned as witnesses in a case of alleged adultery and obstructing the exclusive breastfeeding by Amy BMJ for their baby.
The absence of both suspects has been confirmed by the Head of Public Relations of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Commissioner Pol Ade Ary, on Tuesday (2/4/2024). "Regarding the case of adultery and obstructing exclusive breastfeeding, the investigators had sent a clarification invitation (for TE and AW) a few days ago," said Ade Ary, as quoted by Bahkan. Until the afternoon when Commissioner Pol Ade Ary delivered the report, Tisya Erni and Aden Wong were still not seen coming to the Jakarta Metropolitan Police or providing confirmation regarding their response to the investigators' clarification invitation. "However, until now, at 1
