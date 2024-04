Pasar Blok A Tanah Abang to Temporarily Close for Maintenance

Pasar Blok A Tanah Abang in Jakarta will be temporarily closed from April 10 to April 21, 2024 for maintenance purposes. Visitors can still shop for their Eid al-Fitr needs until April 9. The closure is necessary to ensure the building and its operational equipment are well-maintained.

