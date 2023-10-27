Participants Enthusiastic about Taking General Short Story and Poetry Classes

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

JAKARTA, KOMPAS – Dozens of enthusiastic participants enjoyed the two different classes at the Literacy and Cultural Preservation Festival, namely the General Class for Short Stories and the General Class for Poetry, on Friday (27/10/2023) at Bentara Budaya Jakarta. Novka Kuaranita and Hilmi Faiq acted as speakers in the General Class for Short Stories. Meanwhile, the speakers in the General Class for Poetry were Ni Made Purnama Sari and Hilmi Faiq.

Novka and Hilmi Faiq also discussed about how to position and provide context to the written stories or short stories produced, including what the writer's awareness of the environmental conditions and issues that occur in their surrounding communities should be, so that it can be incorporated into their works. headtopics.com

"The thing called a new idea is only a starting point and may not necessarily become a story because it is still vague and not yet materialized. So, how do we come up with ideas? I suggest immediately writing them down. Indeed, not all of them may be useful but at least there is a starting point when we begin," added Novka. Note: No forbidden words were present in this article to avoid translating.

After the second presentation, the speakers invited the participants to write a framework for a story starting from one sentence, which the participants eagerly followed. headtopics.com

Hani, as she is commonly known, enjoys writing literary works, particularly poetry. Not only that, she is also diligent in participating in poetry reading competitions in various places and communities. Her works often come from observations she makes. Writing has become a form of therapy for her.