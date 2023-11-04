Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Expresses Pride in Indonesian People's Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza

Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun expressed his pride in the Indonesian people for their humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine in Gaza. "We are truly proud of your people, your government. Whatever assistance, whatever support is more than enough for Palestine," said Zuhair Al-Shun after witnessing the delivery of humanitarian aid from the Indonesian government to Gaza at Halim Perdanakusuma Jakarta, Saturday

. On this occasion, Zuhair thanked the Indonesian government and people for the assistance provided to the Palestinians who are now victims of the Hamas-Israel war. "Indonesia, as stated by His Excellency (President Joko Widodo), will always stand with Palestine and will not let Palestine stand alone," he said. According to Zuhair, Indonesia and Palestine are both fighting for freedom. "They understand it and they fight with us in diplomacy. What is certain is that with the efforts of Indonesia, the largest Islamic country, we will succeed and be independent," he said. Previously, during the release of the first wave of aid at Base Ops Lanud Halim Perdanakusuma Jakarta, President Jokowi said that the assistance provided to the Palestinians is a manifestation of Indonesia's solidarity and concern for humanity. "Because the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is unacceptable and must be stopped as soon as possible.

