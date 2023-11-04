One Former Convict Does Not Meet Requirements as Candidate for DPD RI

The Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) of Indonesia, Hasyim Asy'ari, stated that one former convict who registered as a candidate for the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI) did not meet the requirements because they have not fulfilled the pure freedom requirement for 5 years
. 'Based on the data we obtained from legal institutions, there is one person who has not fulfilled the 5-year hiatus period and is therefore declared ineligible,' said Hasyim when confirmed in Jakarta on Saturday. Hasyim emphasized again that someone who has been involved in a criminal case can still register as a candidate for a legislator with certain conditions. 'Not all former convicts automatically do not meet the requirements because there are provisions that we both need to know,' said Hasyim. He mentioned that one of the requirements is to have completed the criminal sentence or have been completely free for at least 5 years since their release. 'So, the person must have completed their criminal sentence and have been completely free for 5 years,' he added. Hasyim also firmly stated that the KPU will not provide a special mark on the ballot paper for candidates who have a past record as former convicts. 'There is no special mark on the ballot paper for former convicts who have passed the 5-year hiatus period.
