One Former Convict Does Not Meet Requirements as Candidate for DPD RI

The Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) of Indonesia, Hasyim Asy'ari, stated that one former convict who registered as a candidate for the Regional Representative Council (DPD RI) did not meet the requirements because they have not fulfilled the pure freedom requirement for 5 years

. 'Based on the data we obtained from legal institutions, there is one person who has not fulfilled the 5-year hiatus period and is therefore declared ineligible,' said Hasyim when confirmed in Jakarta on Saturday. Hasyim emphasized again that someone who has been involved in a criminal case can still register as a candidate for a legislator with certain conditions. 'Not all former convicts automatically do not meet the requirements because there are provisions that we both need to know,' said Hasyim. He mentioned that one of the requirements is to have completed the criminal sentence or have been completely free for at least 5 years since their release. 'So, the person must have completed their criminal sentence and have been completely free for 5 years,' he added. Hasyim also firmly stated that the KPU will not provide a special mark on the ballot paper for candidates who have a past record as former convicts. 'There is no special mark on the ballot paper for former convicts who have passed the 5-year hiatus period.

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: ANTARANEWS »

:

KOMPASTV: Respons DPR Soal Jimly Asshiddiqie Dilaporkan Atas Dugaan Rangkap Jabatan Jadi Ketua MKMKDPD menerima aduan masyarakat terhadap Jimly Asshiddiqie yang diduga rangkap jabatan sebagai anggota DPD dan Ketua MKMK.

Sumber: KompasTV | Baca lebih lajut »

TVONENEWS: Ganjar Pranowo kembali Singgung Pencabutan Baliho di DPD PDIP Bali, Kader PDIP Teriak Lawan PakBerita Ganjar Pranowo kembali Singgung Pencabutan Baliho di DPD PDIP Bali, Kader PDIP Teriak Lawan Pak terbaru hari ini 2023-11-02 15:50:51 dari sumber yang terpercaya

Sumber: tvOneNews | Baca lebih lajut »

KOMPASTV: PDIP Klaim Ridwan Kamil Beri Sinyal Gabung TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Begini Kata Ketua DPD Golkar JabarIni bukan kali pertama Ridwan Kamil yang merupakan kader Golkar digoda PDIP. Kedekatan Ridwan Kamil dengan PDIP sempat terlihat pada September lalu.

Sumber: KompasTV | Baca lebih lajut »

MEDİAİNDONESİA: Ketua DPD RI Ajak MUI Gabung Dewan Presidium Konstitusi untuk Sambangi MPRBerita Terkini Seputar Opini, Berita Terbaru Indonesia, Berita Hari Ini, Berita Terpopuler, Media Indonesia | Referensi Bangsa

Sumber: mediaindonesia | Baca lebih lajut »

SUARADOTCOM: Ketua DPD RI Ajak MUI Gabung Dewan Presidium Konstitusi untuk Sambangi MPRPemimpin harus bisa dikontrol dan mengontrol.

Sumber: suaradotcom | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Anggota DPD asal Sumut Ini Senang Anies Janji Bangun Stadion Berstandar FIFA di SumutAnggota DPD RI asal Sumatera Utara (Sumut), M. Nuh menyambut baik janji calon presiden Anies Baswedan yang akan membangun stadion bertaraf internasion

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »