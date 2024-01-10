Onana Postpones International Duty to Stay at Old Trafford

Onana (27) has postponed joining his international teammates to stay at Old Trafford longer than several other Premier League players who will represent their countries in the AFCON next week. As United passed League One team Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday, winning comfortably 2-0.

Onana, who was bought for a transfer fee of £47 million from heavyweight Italian club Inter Milan in July last year, returned to international action after coming out of retirement to play in Cameroon's match in September. He is scheduled to appear in the opening match of Group C against Guinea next Monday, which takes place over 24 hours after the match where the Red Devils will host Tottenham





