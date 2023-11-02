Officials Pick Up Victims of Sunken Ship in Malaysia, Turns Out to be Pirates

BATAM, KOMPAS - On October 30th, 2023, the National Search and Rescue Agency picked up five Indonesian citizens who were reportedly victims of a shipwreck and drifted to Malaysia. It was later revealed that the Indonesian nationals who claimed to be fishermen were actually part of a pirate gang.

"Three individuals were arrested following a methamphetamine party in Pongmar Village, Pulau Karimun Besar, on October 31st. Two others managed to flee to Batam," said Amir when contacted."Five pirates who claimed to be fishermen and victims of a sunken ship were taken in at the temporary shelter owned by the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor, Malaysia, in October 2023.

The group of pirates is led by Mardian and Arfiliandi. When investigated, Mardian admitted to being a pirate since 2000 and has plundered ten ships in one year alone. Their targets are cargo ships passing through the Phillips Strait, which forms the border between Indonesia and Singapore.

APMM then handed over those five individuals to the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Johor Bahru. For three weeks, they stayed at a temporary shelter provided by the Indonesian Consulate. Afterwards, both APMM and the Consulate requested Basarnas to fetch these individuals.

Consular Function Coordinator of KJRI in Johor Bahru, Jati Heri Winarto, stated that based on its duties and functions, KJRI should prioritize the elements of protection and service for Indonesian citizens who encounter difficulties. The aspects of protection and service must be prioritized and implemented first in order to ensure the safety of Indonesian citizens.

