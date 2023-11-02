'Off-grid' PTLU Not Yet Included in JETP Targets

JETP is a commitment of funding worth 20 billion US dollars or almost 320 trillion Indonesian rupiah, which comes from public funds of developed countries (International Partners Group/IPG), led by the United States and Japan, as well as from private sources. The Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan (CIPP) of JETP was originally scheduled to be launched to the public on August 16, 2023, but has been postponed.
coal owned by industry, is not yet a priority. There is hope that the private sector will use its own capabilities to pursue the energy transition.) so that they are in line with the energy transition road map. There are also diesel power plants (PLTD) whose capacity is small, but large."In the CIPP it may not be included, but in the matrix for assessing the number of national emissions, everything must be included anyway," said Daymas.
He assessed that not covering captive power plants might affect funding commitments from donor countries through energy transition programs. However, because CIPP is a living document (renewable), it is hoped that JETP funding will remain optimal to support the energy transition."Transparency also needs to continue to be prioritized," he said.
In addition, the plan to terminate the operationalization of the 5 GW coal-fired power plant, which was included in the previous draft, was eliminated due to the uncertainty of funding sources from the IPG."This is very regrettable and makes JETP Indonesia even further away from the Paris Agreement target," said Fabby Tumiwa, Executive Director of IESR, in his statement.
