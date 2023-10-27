Observers Explain Three Potentials for Non-Neutrality in Security Forces. Anything?

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

JAKARTA, KOMPAS – Neutrality in the ranks of the security forces is needed so that the 2024 elections are fair. Various potential non-neutralities must be considered. There are at least three potential non-neutralities that could occur in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Public Policy Expert from the National Development University of Veteran Jakarta, Achmad Nur Hidayat, when asked for his opinion on Friday (27/10/2023), stated that there are several forms of bias amongst the security forces that must be monitored to prevent their occurrence. headtopics.com

This is because the calculations are monitored by witnesses who may get tired, but it is the authorities who must remain vigilant. If they take sides, they could use the fatigue of witnesses or officials to help their preferred candidate win," he said.

Thirdly, according to Nur, is the use of security apparatus facilities; be it office, communication devices, or position, to intimidate voters. The second party that needs to be monitored is the General Elections Supervisory Agency or Bawaslu. Bawaslu must be consistent with its rules that if they see any individuals involved, they can take action in the field."Because now, in the new law, Bawaslu can not only report, but also carry out enforcement; they can stop or dissolve ongoing events or activities and process them in higher legal domains," said Nur. headtopics.com