Number of Capital Market Investors in Lampung Increases by 31,978 People

Maybe compared to the threefold increase in COVID-19 pandemic, it is not so significant, but the condition is still growing Bandarlampung (ANTARA) - PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) Lampung Representative recorded the number of capital market investors in the region increased by 31,978 investors during the period January-September 2023, bringing the total to 282,928 people

. "For the development of the capital market in Lampung Province in 2023, the trend is still rising, maybe compared to the threefold increase in the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not so significant, but the condition is still growing," said Head of BEI Lampung Representative Hendi Prayogi in Bandarlampung, Saturday. He said that during the period January-September 2023, the growth of the number of capital market investors in Lampung reached 15 percent or 31,978 people from the end of 2022. "The total number of investors as of September 2023, both investing in stocks and non-stocks, is 282,928 people, while at the end of 2022, the number of investors was 250,950 people," he said. According to him, in December 2022, the number of investors in one of the capital market products, namely stocks in his area, was 87,990 people, while as of September 2023, it was recorded that the number of stock investors became 101,112 people. "The current number of investors is 282,928 people, growing about 15 percent from last year, plus the number of transactions has also increased significantly.

