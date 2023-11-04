North Jakarta Police Chief inspects location of fatal fire

Jakarta (ANTARA) - North Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Commissioner Gidion Arif Setyawan inspected the location of a fire that resulted in four fatalities on Cibanteng Street, Rawa Badak Utara, Koja, early Saturday morning. "There was a fire in one of the alleys, about five houses were affected and there were casualties. Currently, one person is still missing, while three have been found dead in one house," said Gidion in a video shared with journalists in North Jakarta on Saturday
. Gidion said the fatalities consisted of two adults and one toddler. Meanwhile, the total number of affected residents is around 30. The deceased victims were immediately taken to the hospital for identification process using a mortuary vehicle. Meanwhile, the remaining 27 people were directed to rest at the Al-Bayyinah Islamic School, which is not far from the fire location. The Jakarta Provincial Disaster Management Agency immediately distributed aid supplies such as sleeping mats, food, and drinks to meet the needs of the affected residents. According to data from RW07 Rawa Badak Utara Sub-district, on Friday, the identities of the deceased victims are believed to be a family consisting of father Didik (40), mother Anisa (35), daughter Fatin (12), and toddler Fatih (5). Currently, all the bodies have been taken to the Kramatjati Police Hospital for identification process
