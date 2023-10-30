Neutral in the Presidential Election, Kadin Promotes Welfare Politics

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

The struggle of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia) is not practical politics, but rather politics of welfare, according to Yukki."Namely, how Kadin Indonesia is committed to the Indonesia Emas 2045 (Golden Indonesia in 2045) program. We protect all aspects and sectors, through inclusive, collaborative, and progressive values, as well as always being a strategic partner with the government," said Yukki.

"Our calculations are the same as Bappenas (National Development Planning Agency) in 2038, with the existing scenario, we can get out of the middle income trap."Then, in 2045 it will become the country with the fourth or fifth largest economy in the world," said Eka. headtopics.com

(not attached to location) or not based on natural resources."We are trying to replace it with downstreaming, by developing all these resources, with manufacturing."Because, only by (developing the manufacturing) industry, we can increase our per capita income," he said.Manufacturing process activities of modern kitchen equipment at Nayati Factory, Terboyo, Semarang City, Central Java on Thursday (17/9/2020).

According to Yukki, Arsjad, who temporarily stepped down as the chairman, has shown commitment in supporting the neutral position of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia) in practical politics. Yukki emphasizes that anyone who uses or represents Kadin Indonesia for electoral or presidential purposes will face severe consequences."We have a vested interest as a large organization that also serves as a home for business actors. headtopics.com

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: hariankompas »

'Symbolic Fight' in the Vision and Mission of the Presidential and Vice Presidential CandidatesAnies-Muhaimin used the phrase '8 Paths of Change' as the mission of the presidential and vice presidential candidates. Meanwhile, Ganjar-Mahfud chose '8 Quick Actions Ganjar Pranowo & Mahfud MD', while Prabowo-Gibran used the phrase 'Asta Cita' Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Presidential Election Candidacy Algorithm AnomaliesAlmost all observers agree that dynastic politics is clearly being displayed in public. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Sindiran Bahlil untuk Arsjad Rasjid: Kalau di Sana Ketua TKN-nya Ketua Kadin, di Sini 'Gurunya'Bahlil Lahadalia menilai ilmu Rosan akan jauh lebih tinggi daripada ilmu Arsjad Rasjid. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Perkuat Sistem Informasi Pasar Kerja dan Pelatihan Vokasi, Kemnaker-Kadin Teken MoUJPNN.com : Kemnaker dan Kadin Indonesia sepakat menjalin kerja sama dalam sinergitas sistem informasi pasar kerja serta pengembangan pelatihan vokasi dan pro Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Mantan dan Ketum Kadin di Timses Dua Kubu Capres, Rosan: Ini Semua Kita Bawa secara GembiraRosan Roeslani dan Arsjad Rasjid merupakan dua nama besar di Kadin. Keduanya bersahabat. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Kadin tegaskan TikTok harus taat regulasi jika ingin berbisnisKamar Dagang dan Industri (Kadin) Indonesia menyatakan mendukung komitmen pemerintah yang meminta TikTok untuk mematuhi regulasi yang telah ditetapkan jika ... Baca lebih lajut ⮕