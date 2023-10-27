Nation's 'Muezzin' Warning Message

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found inIn the midst of a dark situation, Indonesia is a success story.

Moderated by the multiculturalism expert and Harvard University graduate, Sukidi Mulyadi, this event featured panelists Budhy Munawar Rachman (Director of Paramadina Center for Religion and Philosophy) and Saras Dewi (Philosophy lecturer at University of Indonesia). The GagasRI event on Monday night felt relevant and contextual to the contemporary political situation.

Anwar is President Joko Widodo's brother-in-law. He should resign while adjudicating cases related to his nephew. However, Anwar denied that he had violated ethics. Meanwhile, Sukidi Mulyadi at the Kompas TV Forum's One Table event said,"This is not just a conflict of interest, but must be read as a stamp on arrogant power," he said, Wednesday night.

Law enforcement practices in the New Order era, namely the rule of law, seemed to be heading back to rule by law. The political elite is like being"held hostage" and becoming an"outside prisoner" which makes them lose their sovereignty.The wedding between the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Anwar Usman, and the younger sister of President Joko Widodo, Idayati, took place on Thursday (26/5/2022).

While politics of power is based on the desire for everlasting power. Power for power's sake. And any means will be used to maintain power as long as one can, as stated by Machiavelli, a philosopher from the 15th century.

The Reformation Order gave birth to constitutional amendments that limit the power of the President to two terms due to the belief that power tends to corrupt. Then came the MPR Decree Number XI/MPR/1998 concerning the Clean and Free Corruption, Collusion, and Nepotism State Administration.The 25-year reform era has apparently fostered corruption, collusion, and nepotism.