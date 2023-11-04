Muhammadiyah Chairman: Political Contestation Must Uphold Noble Values

Padang (ANTARA) - Chairman of the Central Board of Muhammadiyah Haedar Nashir said that the process of political contestation must always uphold the noble values that have been the guiding principles of Indonesian society. "This political contestation must stand upright on noble values, namely religion, Pancasila, and the nation's culture that shape political ethics," said Haedar in Padang Panjang City, West Sumatra, on Saturday
. Haedar Nashir conveyed this in response to the political situation in the country ahead of the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidate elections. Not only that, he encouraged the constitution to be a solid foundation in politics so that there would be no processes or efforts that misuse the constitution itself. In addition, he urged each presidential and vice-presidential candidate, campaign team, volunteers, and the general public to prioritize brotherhood in carrying out the democratic process. Because, he said, differences in political attitudes should not damage the sense of brotherhood among fellow citizens. Moreover, in the stages of political contestation, there are parties that misuse power and authority for the interests of a certain group. Haedar hopes that the 2024 General Election will be a new era for substantive democratization that produces qualified leaders, advances the nation, and the state
