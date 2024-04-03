MSIG Life and Bank Sinarmas Introduce Smile Flexilink Insurance Product

PT MSIG Life Insurance Indonesia Tbk (MSIG Life) or formerly known as Sinarmas MSIG Life, together with PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk, introduces Smile Flexilink, a life insurance product linked to regular premium investment (PAYDI) distributed through Bank Sinarmas. This innovative product targets the productive age segment and those with good financial understanding.
Smile Flexilink provides flexibility in terms of insurance period options, various additional insurance options, and investment currency choices. The benefits provided are also optimal, including coverage up to 300%, loyalty bonus up to 30% per year from the first-year premium, and a guaranteed policy that remains valid or No Lapse Guarantee for the first 15 years, with applicable terms and conditions. Despite a 5.05% increase in per capita income in Indonesia in 2023, insurance inclusion has only grown by about 4.8% in the past 11 years according to OJK's survey
