MER-C Volunteers Choose to Stay in Gaza to Help Indonesian Hospital

Three volunteers from the humanitarian organization MER-C have chosen not to participate in the evacuation of Indonesian citizens (WNI) from the Gaza Strip in order to continue assisting the community in the area, especially at the Indonesian Hospital
. "We have decided not to participate in the evacuation from the Gaza Strip as we will continue to help the people of Gaza, especially at the Indonesian Hospital," said MER-C volunteer Fikri Rofiul Haq in his report from in front of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Fikri conveyed the hopes and prayers of the Indonesian people for their safety and the safety of the Palestinian people, and hoped for a quick end to the war. He also hoped that the Rafah crossing, located on the border between Egypt and Gaza, would be fully opened soon so that humanitarian aid trucks could be quickly distributed to the needy people of Gaza. MER-C has so far sent humanitarian aid in the form of food and medicine to the people of Gaza, especially those at the Indonesian Hospital. Meanwhile, according to the latest report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 9,000 people have been killed, including 3,600 children and over 2,200 women. The number of injured victims has reached nearly 22,000. The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza has recorded more than 12,000 lives and more than 3,500 injured victims who have been taken to the hospital
