Meeting Three Presidential Candidates, President Jokowi Promises to be Neutral in the 2024 Election

During the gathering, three presidential candidates were served Lamongan soto, frog chicken, black pepper beef, roasted duck, fried squid, salted egg fried shrimp, and sauteed beef with kale. In addition, orange juice and"furious admiral" ice (made of kweni mango with coconut milk and sugar sauce) were also served.

"And earlier, he (the speaker) conveyed that indeed he has gathered acting governors, Regent and even plans to gather the military/police and all authorities to maintain neutrality," said Anies.Three presidential candidates left the Presidential Complex in Jakarta together. Prior to this, on Monday (30/10/2023) afternoon, President Joko Widodo invited the three of them, (from left to right) Ganjar Pranowo, Anies Baswedan, and Prabowo Subianto, to have lunch together. headtopics.com

Ganjar denied when asked if there was emphasis on anti-corruption, collusion, and nepotism conveyed in the meeting. However, Ganjar confirmed when asked if neutrality was discussed."Yes, we talked about neutrality earlier," he said.

Prabowo Subianto (left), Anies Baswedan (center), and Ganjar Pranowo (right) gave a statement to the press after meeting and having lunch with President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023). After the press statement, the three of them took a group photo. headtopics.com

In the briefing, President Jokowi urged regional government officials to support the tasks of the Regional Election Commission and the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu). However, the President emphasized that the officials should not intervene and remain impartial.

