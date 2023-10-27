Meeting the British Ambassador, Hasto touched on the decline of democracy due to Jokowi encouraging Gibran to become vice presidential candidate

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
JAKARTA, KOMPAS — Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle Hasto Kristiyanto criticized the quality of democracy in Indonesia which is increasingly declining due to the recent political situation in the country.
Hasto added that the 2024 election is a difficult challenge for Indonesian democracy. Therefore, it is important for the international community to pay serious attention to the ongoing election process in Indonesia.Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka gave a speech at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta on Wednesday (25/10/2023). headtopics.com
Hasto emphasized that PDI-P will continue to institutionalize political parties in order to improve democracy in Indonesia."This is PDI Perjuangan's response to improving the quality of democracy in Indonesia through the institutionalization of parties and improving the internal quality of democracy within the party," he said.
Secretary General of PDI-P, Hasto Kristiyanto, received an audience from the British Ambassador to Indonesia, Dominic Jermey, at the PDI-P Central Office in Jakarta on Friday (27/10/2023). "The announcement of the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD pair was made by Mrs. Megawati in this office. When the pair was announced, this is PDI-P's response in facing the current issues. We hear the aspirations of the people by announcing this candidate pair. We believe that the candidate pair Ganjar-Mahfud will bring justice and speed up prosperity by eradicating corruption, collusion, and nepotism," said Hasto. headtopics.com