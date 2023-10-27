Meeting the British Ambassador, Hasto touched on the decline of democracy due to Jokowi encouraging Gibran to become vice presidential candidate

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

JAKARTA, KOMPAS — Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle Hasto Kristiyanto criticized the quality of democracy in Indonesia which is increasingly declining due to the recent political situation in the country.

Hasto added that the 2024 election is a difficult challenge for Indonesian democracy. Therefore, it is important for the international community to pay serious attention to the ongoing election process in Indonesia.Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka gave a speech at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta on Wednesday (25/10/2023). headtopics.com

Hasto emphasized that PDI-P will continue to institutionalize political parties in order to improve democracy in Indonesia."This is PDI Perjuangan's response to improving the quality of democracy in Indonesia through the institutionalization of parties and improving the internal quality of democracy within the party," he said.

Secretary General of PDI-P, Hasto Kristiyanto, received an audience from the British Ambassador to Indonesia, Dominic Jermey, at the PDI-P Central Office in Jakarta on Friday (27/10/2023). "The announcement of the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD pair was made by Mrs. Megawati in this office. When the pair was announced, this is PDI-P's response in facing the current issues. We hear the aspirations of the people by announcing this candidate pair. We believe that the candidate pair Ganjar-Mahfud will bring justice and speed up prosperity by eradicating corruption, collusion, and nepotism," said Hasto. headtopics.com

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: hariankompas »

Ini Alasan Hasto Pakai Kemeja Hitam Saat Bertemu Dubes InggrisJPNN.com : Sekjen PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto mengungkap alasan memakai kemeja hitam saat menjamu Dubes Inggris Dominic Jermey. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Terima Dubes Inggris di Markas PDIP, Hasto Sempat Bicarakan Jokowi dan GibranHasto dihadapan Dubes Dominic menyinggung soal dinamika majunya Gibran Rakabuming Raka sebagai bacawapres. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Deklarasi Dukungan, Yenny Wahid Dikawal Hasto, HT, Arsjad dan AndikaYenny Wahid dikawal Ketua Umum Perindo Hary Tanoe hingga Sekjen PDIP Hasto jelang pengumuman deklarasi pilihan capres-cawapres Pilpres 2024. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Di Acara FKKMK UGM, Pratikno, Basuki dan Hasto Malah Bahas Soal IniDi acara pelepasan dan ramah tamah para wisudawan Program Pascasarjana FKKMK UGM, Pratikno, Basuki dan Hasto Wardoyo malah membahas soal ini. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Hasto: Gibran Sudah Berubah dari Merah ke Kuning, PDIP Hormati Keputusan ItuHasto menyatakan bahwa Gibran juga sudah pamit ke Ketua DPP Puan Maharani namun tanpa mengembalikan Kartu Tanda Anggota (KTA). Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Hasto Blak-blakan Soal Nasib Gibran di PDIP dan Tudingan Dinasti Politik JokowiSekjen PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto buka suara soal nasib Gibran Rakabuming Raka di PDIP Baca lebih lajut ⮕