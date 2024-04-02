Meeting Held to Discuss Special Region of Jakarta Draft Bill

Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian held a meeting with the Legal Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives and the Regional Representative Council to discuss the Special Region of Jakarta Draft Bill, on Wednesday (13/3/2024), at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta. The draft bill aims to establish a buffer zone around Jakarta to ensure legal certainty and promote equal development and welfare for the community.

The authority in the Greater Jakarta (DKJ) agglomeration area, which includes Bogor, Bekasi, and Cianjur Regency, is still under discussion

The Nuance of Political Interest Behind the Discussion of the Jakarta Special Region Bill

The Fragrance of Political Interest Behind the Discussion of the Jakarta Special Region Bill

Only discussed for four days, the Jakarta Special Region Bill is ready to be ratified

Triggering ASN Jealousy, Jakarta Special Region Bill Says There Are 30 Indirect Institutions Moving to IKN

Jakarta Special Region Bill and Institutions That May Not Move to IKN

