Mandalika MotoGP Sustainability Challenge

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
The Chief Executive Officer of Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA), Priandhi Satria, who was met in Central Lombok on Wednesday (18/10/2023), stated that the implementation of Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia 2023 went smoothly and correctly, without any significant notes from the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna."The riders also directly conveyed that the quality of the Mandalika circuit is very good," said Priandhi.
Taufan Rahmadi, a member of the Acceleration Team for Monitoring and Evaluation of Tourism Special Economic Zones from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf), said that the skyrocketing prices of lodging and transportation during the MotoGP event have made spectators hesitant to attend. He also pointed out that the high cost of plane tickets is a burden for people who want to visit Lombok. headtopics.com
The same thing was expressed by Nicholas Veri as a MotoGP observer and race commentator, who stated that accommodation was the main problem for potential spectators."Imagine, I'm staying in Mataram City which is quite far from, the room price per night is IDR 4.5 million from the normal price of IDR 550,000 per night," he said.
"With a budget of Rp 8 million, I can go and watch MotoGP live in Sepang with one other person. The expenses include airfare, accommodations, admission tickets, and consumption expenses whilst at the MotoGP in Sepang," said Nicholas. headtopics.com