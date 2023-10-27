Mandalika MotoGP Sustainability Challenge

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

The Chief Executive Officer of Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA), Priandhi Satria, who was met in Central Lombok on Wednesday (18/10/2023), stated that the implementation of Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia 2023 went smoothly and correctly, without any significant notes from the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna."The riders also directly conveyed that the quality of the Mandalika circuit is very good," said Priandhi.

Taufan Rahmadi, a member of the Acceleration Team for Monitoring and Evaluation of Tourism Special Economic Zones from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf), said that the skyrocketing prices of lodging and transportation during the MotoGP event have made spectators hesitant to attend. He also pointed out that the high cost of plane tickets is a burden for people who want to visit Lombok. headtopics.com

The same thing was expressed by Nicholas Veri as a MotoGP observer and race commentator, who stated that accommodation was the main problem for potential spectators."Imagine, I'm staying in Mataram City which is quite far from, the room price per night is IDR 4.5 million from the normal price of IDR 550,000 per night," he said.

"With a budget of Rp 8 million, I can go and watch MotoGP live in Sepang with one other person. The expenses include airfare, accommodations, admission tickets, and consumption expenses whilst at the MotoGP in Sepang," said Nicholas. headtopics.com

Baca lebih lajut:

hariankompas »

Sustainability and SustainabilityIn an environmental context, sustainability is the ability of the earth and its contents to survive extinction. The adjective, sustainable. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Cerita Bahagia APLog Sukses Tangani Re-Export Kargo MotoGP Mandalika 2023PT APLog dukung kesuksesan gelaran MotoGP Mandalika 2023. Mulai dari penanganan kargo kedatangan sampai dengan kepulangan Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Lewat Pemberian Fasilitas Ini, Bea Cukai Tanjung Perak Dukung Kesuksesan MotoGP MandalikaJPNN.com : Bea Cukai Tanjung Perak menunjukkan komitmen dan dukungannya terhadap suksesnya pelaksanaan MotoGP Mandalika 2023 maupun event internasional lainn Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Kakanwil DJP Nusra: MotoGP Mandalika berimbas pada penerimaan pajakKepala Kantor Wilayah (Kanwil) Direktorat Jenderal Pajak (DJP) Nusa Tenggara Syamsinar mengatakan gelaran MotoGP Mandalika menjadi salah satu pendorong ... Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Tantangan Keberlanjutan MotoGP MandalikaPerhelatan MotoGP Mandalika dinilai lebih baik dibandingkan dengan tahun lalu. Namun, persoalan mahalnya akomodasi dan transportasi mulai berpengaruh pada animo penonton ajang otomotif ini. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Pakar: Indonesia perlu pemimpin dengan 'sustainability quotient'Pakar Lingkungan Universitas Indonesia Mahawan Karuniasa mengatakan pemimpin Indonesia perlu memenuhi kriteria pro-kesejahteraan ramah lingkungan atau ... Baca lebih lajut ⮕