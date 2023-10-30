Management of 'The Geong' Named Suspect in the Broken Glass Bridge Case in Banyumas

The Banyumas Police have named the tourist manager"The Geong" as a suspect in the case of a broken glass bridge which killed one tourist. The management of tourist attractions requires strict supervision to maintain the safety of residents.Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately.

"We conducted an investigation on the manager, Mr. Edi Suseno, who we have now officially designated as a suspect and have detained," said the Chief of Banyumas City Resort Police, Commissioner Edy Suranta Sitepu in Purwokerto, Banyumas on Monday (October 30, 2023).

Edy stated that the suspect has three glass bridge attractions, located in Limpakuwus Pine Forest, Baturraden (Banyumas), which have also been closed, and in Guci (Tegal)."I have coordinated with the Tegal District Police Chief and according to the police chief, the attractions have been closed," he said. headtopics.com

The Head of the Building Management Division of the Public Works Office of Banyumas Regency, Imam Wibowo, stated that they have never received a request from the owner to check the glass bridge structure."Until now, we have never received any requests for building construction permits or certificates of functional suitability for the 'The Geong' bridge or tourist attractions located in Limpakuwus," said Imam.

Head of the Department of Youth, Sports, Culture, and Tourism of Banyumas District, Setia Rahendra, expressed his condolences regarding this incident."We, on behalf of the Acting Regent, express our condolences, concern, and apologize to all victims, including the community in Banyumas District, for the unfortunate incident that we did not want to happen together," said Setia. headtopics.com

Professor of Criminal Procedure Law at Jenderal Soedirman University, Purwokerto, Hibnu Nugroho, said that this case was negligence by many parties."This is a mistake for all of us. So as a form of evaluation for all of us. That this ispeople recreating, having fun. In this context, we as managers are like good housewives who provide good vehicles and good destinations."Therefore, there needs to be a total correction of tourism and buildings," said Hibnu.

