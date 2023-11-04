Mahalini Mocks Haters in Latest Post

In her latest post, Mahalini, a former contestant of Indonesian Idol, openly mocks the haters who spread the false rumors. As it is known, Mahalini was accused of having an affair with the keyboardist who often accompanies her on stage. These accusations arose after a video of their closeness at an event circulated. Instead of getting angry, Mahalini sarcastically responds to the haters, proving that the rumors of her infidelity are just hoaxes

. In the post, Mahalini and Rizky Febian are cosplaying as characters, presumably to celebrate Halloween. Mahalini dresses up as the Joker, complete with colored hair, red lips, a tattoo above her eyebrow, and a purple outfit. She is seen sitting while hugging Rizky Febian. Meanwhile, Rizky Febian wears a black top with makeup resembling stitched wounds and partially dyed green hair. Rizky Febian captions the post with a playful comment. Mahalini's haters are getting more heated. Haters Lini appeared, creating fake news on TikTok that fooled some people and made it into the news. Seriously, they're so annoying. Keep moving forward and don't listen to what others say, Mahalini

