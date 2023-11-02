M 6.3 Earthquake in Kupang, Damaged Dozens of Houses and Worship Facilities

KUPANG, KOMPAS - A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 shook Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday (2/11/2023). As a result of the incident, dozens of residential homes and public facilities suffered damage.

In South Amarasi, 31 houses and three churches have been damaged. The affected buildings are scattered across five villages and neighborhoods in South Amarasi. In the village of Retraen, 15 houses and one church have cracks. In Sahrean Village, 10 houses experienced the same thing. In that village, one church wall is also cracked. In Nekmesa Village, there is one house with a crack.

The damaged buildings in Amarasi Barat are spread across two villages and one urban area. They consist of one brick house in Nekbaun Village, one house in Tunbaun Village, and two public facilities, namely the Amarasi Police Post and Puskewan in Teunbaun Urban Village.Damage in the West Amarasi Health Center, Kupang Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, due to a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Thursday (11/2/2023) morning.

According to Margiono, if you look at the epicenter (central point of the earthquake above the earth's surface) and the depth of the hypocenter (earthquake point below the earth's surface), the earthquake that occurred was a type of shallow crustal earthquake (). The earthquake was triggered by active fault activity. Analysis of the source mechanism shows that the earthquake had a downward movement mechanism ((MMI) or a scale for measuring the strength of an earthquake.

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: HARIANKOMPAS »

:

HARIANKOMPAS: M 6.3 Earthquake Triggers Damage in KupangThe earthquake measuring M 6.3 which rocked the Kupang area, East Nusa Tenggara on Thursday (2/11/2023) at 05.04.45 WITA, originated on land and caused damage.

Sumber: hariankompas | Baca lebih lajut ⮕

LIPUTAN6DOTCOM: Gempa M6,6 Guncang Kupang NTT Bikin Warga Berhamburan Keluar RumahGempa Magnitudo 6,6 dengan pemutakhiran M6,3 mengguncang wilayah Kupang NTT, Kamis (2/11/2023) pukul 05.04 Wita.

Sumber: liputan6dotcom | Baca lebih lajut ⮕

TRIBUNNEWS: Gempa Berkekuatan 6,6 Skala Richter Guncang Kota Kupang, Tidak Berpotensi TsunamiBerdasarkan data BMKG Indonesia, pusat gempa berada di 24 kilometer Tenggara Kupang, NTT.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut ⮕

MEDIAINDONESIA: Gempa di Kupang Terasa Hingga ke Maumere, Larantuka, dan LembataBerita Terkini Seputar Opini, Berita Terbaru Indonesia, Berita Hari Ini, Berita Terpopuler, Media Indonesia | Referensi Bangsa

Sumber: mediaindonesia | Baca lebih lajut ⮕

TVONENEWS: Gempa Magnitudo 6,3 Guncang Kota Kupang Kamis Pagi, Dilaporkan Berdampak Kerusakan RinganBerita Gempa Magnitudo 6,3 Guncang Kota Kupang Kamis Pagi, Dilaporkan Berdampak Kerusakan Ringan terbaru hari ini 2023-11-02 07:03:34 dari sumber yang terpercaya

Sumber: tvOneNews | Baca lebih lajut ⮕

ANTARANEWS: Gempa bumi dilaporkan menyebabkan kerusakan bangunan di KupangGempa bumi dengan magnitudo 6,6 yang terjadi pada Kamis pukul 05.04 WITA dilaporkan menyebabkan kerusakan bangunan di bagian wilayah Kota dan Kabupaten ...

Sumber: antaranews | Baca lebih lajut ⮕