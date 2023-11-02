M 6.3 Earthquake in Kupang, Damaged Dozens of Houses and Worship Facilities

KUPANG, KOMPAS - A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 shook Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday (2/11/2023). As a result of the incident, dozens of residential homes and public facilities suffered damage.
In South Amarasi, 31 houses and three churches have been damaged. The affected buildings are scattered across five villages and neighborhoods in South Amarasi. In the village of Retraen, 15 houses and one church have cracks. In Sahrean Village, 10 houses experienced the same thing. In that village, one church wall is also cracked. In Nekmesa Village, there is one house with a crack.
The damaged buildings in Amarasi Barat are spread across two villages and one urban area. They consist of one brick house in Nekbaun Village, one house in Tunbaun Village, and two public facilities, namely the Amarasi Police Post and Puskewan in Teunbaun Urban Village.Damage in the West Amarasi Health Center, Kupang Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, due to a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Thursday (11/2/2023) morning.
According to Margiono, if you look at the epicenter (central point of the earthquake above the earth's surface) and the depth of the hypocenter (earthquake point below the earth's surface), the earthquake that occurred was a type of shallow crustal earthquake (). The earthquake was triggered by active fault activity. Analysis of the source mechanism shows that the earthquake had a downward movement mechanism ((MMI) or a scale for measuring the strength of an earthquake.
