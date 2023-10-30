Local elections in the Philippines again claim lives

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in– The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Police are on alert.

To secure the local elections, a total of 300,000 joint personnel (police and military) have been assigned. They will secure the polling stations which are scattered across over 42,000 villages.From past experiences, local elections are susceptible to disputes, even marked by violent conflicts. In the latest incident on Monday, at least two people were killed and five others were injured outside a polling station in Maguindanao del Norte Province.

One of the dark notes in the 2009 election in the Maguindanao region was a massacre that took the lives of 58 individuals who were shot by a militia working for a local leader. The attack was carried out to halt his competitor from running for candidacy.Although the village is the lowest level of government, the position of village head is an important and fiercely fought over position.

Therefore, President Ferdinand Marcos Junior referred to the local election as a very important event."The election results in Barangay will affect the national politicians' vote tally in the Local and National General Elections," said Ferdinand Marcos, who is fondly called Bong Bong.He also cast his vote in the Marcos clan's power base in the city of Batac in northern Luzon island in Ilocos Norte Province.

Therefore, it is not surprising that power struggles amongst political rivals at both the local and national levels have become the catalyst for bloody clashes in the Philippines' political tradition.Despite being marked by a number of violent incidents, the Chairman of the Philippine Commission on Elections, George Garcia, said that the voting"generally proceeded peacefully" except for some incidents in Mindanao.