Lee Junho Releases Korean Version of Solo Single 'Can I'

Idol singer Lee Junho, who is also a member of the K-pop idol group 2PM, has released a Korean version of his Japanese solo single titled 'Can I', according to JYP Entertainment agency on Friday (3/11). 'Can I' is from a special single released in Japan to commemorate his 10th anniversary debut in the country as a solo artist

. The singer and actor, as reported by The Korea Herald, participated in writing the lyrics and introduced the song to fans coinciding with his solo fan meeting tour themed 'JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023', which is his first. The tour started in Taipei last month and will continue in Macau this Saturday. He is scheduled to visit six more cities in Asia before early December, including Jakarta. The event 'JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023 IN JAKARTA' will take place on November 25, 2023, at ICE BSD City. Meanwhile, South Korean media reported that the actor will play the main character in the original Netflix series titled 'Cashero', a drama adapted from a superhero webtoon. Lee Junho is reportedly considering the role

