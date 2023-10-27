Learning to Let Go of Addiction from Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal has the opportunity to extend Sheffield United's bad record. Without Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard could be an alternative to strengthen"The Cannon"'s striking power.Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately.

Since recovering from a knee injury that forced Jesus to sit out in August, he has shown his crucial role for Arsenal's frontline. In this season, Jesus opened his scoring account when he silenced Manchester United, 3-1, on September 3.

He (Jesus) has changed our world. He brings faith and energy to the team that is needed to help the team in crucial moments. The team relies on players like him to win the game. "I am concerned about his condition," said Arteta about Jesus' condition. Nonetheless, Arteta is confident that other players can fill the void left by Jesus.Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is battling for the ball with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in London, England on Sunday (8/10/2023). headtopics.com

Apart from Saka and Martinelli who have the opportunity to be irreplaceable, Arteta needs to trust Trossard to play from the start. Trossard can play a number of roles on the front line, one of which is false nine, which he played in several second round matches last season.Arsenal's striker Bukayo Saka is looking towards the ball during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, on May 14, 2023.

"I like his mentality. In every training and match, he always works to the maximum," said Arteta about his impression of Trossard's contribution this season."Although he is the favourite, Arteta needs to pay attention to his team's defense. Arsenal has conceded eight goals in nine Premier League matches. Of that total, six goals were conceded at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners only managed to keep a clean sheet at home against City. headtopics.com

