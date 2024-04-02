Lailatul Qadar: The Night of a Thousand Months

Lailatul Qadar is a highly anticipated night for Muslims, even though they do not know when it will come. Lailatul Qadar is eagerly awaited because it holds many special qualities. Good deeds and worship on that night will be rewarded with great blessings. Many hadiths mention Lailatul Qadar or the night of a thousand months coming in the last 10 days of Ramadan. This special moment comes with several natural signs such as cool air, no rain, and clear skies.

'That night is a bright night, which is the twenty-seventh night (of Ramadan). And its signs are that in the morning, the sun rises white without any rays shining.' Several hadiths also mention the presence of Lailatul Qadar night being marked by a gentle breeze. The gift of this gentle breeze is intended for the servants of Allah to feel the atmosphere

