KKB Attacks Health Workers at the Puskesmas Location of the Famine Disaster in Yahukimo

JAYAPURA, KOMPAS - Armed criminal groups have attacked five healthcare workers at the Amuma District Health Center, in Yahukimo Regency, Papua Mountains, on Tuesday (31/10/2023). The healthcare workers experienced physical violence while carrying out their duties in the Amuma District, which was declared a famine emergency in October 2023.

Bayu revealed that the incident began when healthcare workers were present at Amuma Health Center on Tuesday at 10:00 AM WIT. At that time, they heard screams coming from a hilltop. "Then the healthcare workers were told to leave (from inside the health center) and immediately became subject to violence," said Bayu.

The healthcare workers experienced physical violence while carrying out their duties in Amuma District, which was designated as a famine emergency in October 2023. "At present, personnel in the field are conducting further investigations by gathering information from witnesses and existing evidence," he said.

When contacted separately, spokesperson for the Free Papua National Liberation Army (TPN-OPM), Sebby Sambom, stated that the violent act did not come from their group. Instead, he speculated that the action was a propaganda from the authorities and the Yahukimo Regency Government to corner their party.Previously, in October 2023, the location was reported as a site of a famine emergency.

